Pence: Congress wasn’t ready to repeal, replace Obamacare

ABC News(CHARLESTON, W.V.) — Vice President Mike Pence said Congress “just wasn’t ready” to repeal and replace Obamacare, joking that supporters of the House Republican health care plan could have used some WWE superstars.

Speaking in Charleston, West Virginia, following a listening session with local small business owners, and joined by Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, the former CEO of the WWE, said Trump worked “tirelessly” to get Congress to pass the American Health Care Act.

“I got to tell you, I was inspired by President Trump’s determination and commitment to keep his promise to the American people,” Pence said. “And the president and I are grateful for Speaker Paul Ryan and the House Republicans who stood with us in this effort to begin the end of Obamacare, but as we all learned yesterday, Congress just wasn’t ready.”

He said the bill failed because every Democrat and a “handful” of Republicans opposed it.

“We’re back to the drawing board,” Pence said, referring to the president’s tweet this morning that the Obamacare victory won’t last long.

“Yesterday wasn’t a victory for the American people. It was a victory for the status quo in Washington, D.C., and it was a victory for the disaster of Obamacare. But I promise you, that victory won’t last very long. The American people want Obamacare gone and the president said today, don’t worry, America,” he said.

