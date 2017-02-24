Pence downplays town hall backlash, rallies conservatives at CPAC

ABC News(NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.) — In his primetime speech to conservatives at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against the backlash Republicans are seeing in districts across the country, dismissing the “best efforts of liberal activists,” while promising an orderly transition from Obamacare to a GOP replacement.

“Despite the best efforts of liberal activists around the country, the American people know better,” Pence told CPAC attendees at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Pledging an “orderly transition,” he added, “America’s Obamacare nightmare is about to end.”

The vice president, appearing after President Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon torched the media in a rare public appearance, also criticized the media and “elites” for missing Trump’s victory.

“They’re still trying to dismiss him,” he said.

Pence also praised Trump’s first month in office, calling his cabinet secretaries the “A-team” and praising Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“You have elected a man for president who never quits, and never backs down. He is a fighter, he is a winner,” he said.

Pence thanked the crowd for their support and urged them to remain active.

“Our fight didn’t end on November the 8th … the fight goes on,” Pence said. “This, my friends, is our time.”

