Penelope Cruz to play Donatella Versace in “American Crime Story”

Getty Images/David M. Benett(LOS ANGELES) — We learned in January that Lady Gaga would not be playing Donatella Versace in the third season of American Crime Story. Now we know who will.

Penelope Cruz has been cast in the role of the Italian fashion designer, reports Variety.

It will be the first major U.S. TV role for Cruz, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2011 for her role in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.



Versace: American Crime Story will explore the murder of Donatella’s brother, the designer Gianni Versaci, who was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997.

Edgar Ramirez has been cast as Gianni while Glee alum Darren Criss will play Cunanan. The series will be the third season of the true-crime anthology series from Ryan Murphy, who is also the creator of Glee, Scream Queens and the other anthology series American Horror Story and Feud.

Production on the third season of American Crime Story begins next month, but the show will not air until 2018, the same year that the second season of the series, revolving around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, will air.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.