Penguins’ Crosby to miss Game 4 with concussion

Gregory Shamus/iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) – The Pittsburgh Penguins say Sidney Crosby will miss Game 4 of its Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday night due to a concussion.

Head coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is in the league concussion protocol following a hit he sustained during Game 3 from Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Niskanen received a penalty for the hit, and could face further discipline from the league.

“He’s very upbeat and positive,” Sullivan said of Crosby. “We’re very optimistic and hopeful we’ll have him back in a timely fashion.”

Crosby has a history of concussions, missing the first six games of this season while recovering from one.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.