Penguins defeat Predators, defend Stanley Cup title

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the series to defend their Stanley Cup title.

The Penguins scored the first goal of Game 6 with 1:35 left in the third period. They added an empty-net goal with 13.6 seconds left to win the game 2-0.

The victory marks the Penguins’ fifth Stanley Cup win.

The Detroit Red Wings were the last team to win back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.