Penn State frat brother ‘didn’t know what to do’ about unconscious pledge

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Pennsylvania State University fraternity brother Kordel Davis, who was present after fellow student Timothy Piazza fell down a flight of stairs during a hazing ritual, ” said Monday morning, “I didn’t know what to do” when he suspected that Piazza, who later died from his injuries, was in trouble.

In an interview with co-anchor Robin Roberts on ABC News’ Good Morning America, Davis called the February incident a “preventable tragedy.” He said that he voiced concerns to fellow frat brothers but, ultimately, failed to call 911 because senior members of the group told him that he was overreacting.

Piazza, 19, was found unconscious the morning of Feb. 3, after police were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State roughly 12 hours after he fell head first down a flight of stairs.

Eighteen of Davis’ fellow brothers have been charged in connection with the death three months ago of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza during a pledge ceremony.

Davis has not been charged.

As ABC News reported Friday, all defendants charged with involuntary manslaughter were preliminarily arraigned Friday afternoon.

No pleas were entered and bail was set at $100,000 ROR (release on your own recognizance), the district attorney said. They are prohibited from having alcohol and non-prescription drugs, cannot leave their home state without express permission from the judge and must surrender their passports, the district attorney said.

The remaining defendants face arraignment early this week, the district attorney’s office said Friday.

One of the defense attorneys in the case told ABC News, “Of course, it’s a tragedy. But that doesn’t mean there’s any intent involved in any of this.”

