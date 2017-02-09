Perrysburg Company Makes Only Bid For Juvenile Court Renovation Project In Hancock County

02/09/17 – 4:37 P.M.

A Perrysburg company submitted the only bid for the Hancock County Probate/Juvenile Court renovation project. The Courier reports that Spieker Co. gave a bid nearly $320,000 over the architect’s estimate. Their bid was over $1.1 million. The architect’s estimate of the renovation is a little more than $820,000.

The bid will be reviewed but it’s possible that bids will have to be looked for again. The bid was over 10% of the estimate which is the limit allowed by the state.

The work will upgrade the safety and security of employees and visitors at the court. This includes a security entrance, window replacement, concrete repairs, and reopening and rebuilding a stairway. They will also build new restrooms on the first floor and work on heating/ventilating and air conditioning repairs.