Person of interest in custody in killing of Ohio mother and two daughters

iStock/Thinkstock(BRUNSWICK, Ohio) — Police in Ohio have taken a person of interest into custody after an hours-long standoff in connection to the deaths of a mother and her two daughters.

The encounter began around 9 p.m. Monday at a Brunswick, Ohio, home, the Brunswick Division of Police said in a news conference Tuesday morning. Police officers forced entry into the home Tuesday morning and were able to take the suspect into custody by utilizing a stun-gun, police said. No shots were fired.

The suspect, identified as George Brinkman, was the only person in the house at the time and did not say anything during the encounter, according to police. Brinkman’s connection to the family is unknown.

The bodies of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her two adult daughters, 18-year-old Kylie Pifer, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer, were found Sunday in one bedroom at their home in North Royalton, Ohio, about 18 miles outside of Cleveland, according to the North Royalton Police Department.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Marshals Task Force, were involved in taking Brinkman into custody. The North Royalton Police Department will continue the investigation into the deaths.

Brunswick police said they believe Brinkman to be in his 40s.

A knife was used in the death of one of the women, but there was no visible sign of death for the other two, Detective Dave Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department said at a news conference Monday.

The 911 call to police was made by a friend of one of the daughters, Loeding said. Police ruled out murder-suicide early in the investigation.

Loeding said Monday he was unaware of any complaints to the home, which was not located in a high-crime area.

