Person of interest questioned in murder of Chicago judge

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Chicago police “have made considerable progress and are continuing to work around the clock” as they investigate the murder of Cook County, Illinois, criminal court Judge Raymond Myles, who was shot dead outside his home on the city’s South Side on Monday, a Chicago police spokesperson told ABC News Wednesday morning.

One person of interest is being questioned, the spokesperson said Wednesday morning, adding that authorities are working “to begin to identify potential persons of interest to question.”

Authorities have also collected evidence and have reviewed surveillance video from the neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

A woman, described by police as a “close associate” of Myles’, was also shot in the early Monday morning incident. The woman walked out of Myles’ home before him, exchanged words with the gunman, was shot once and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Melissa Staples, said at a news conference Monday.

Myles, 66, heard the commotion and the gunshot, went outside to investigate, exchanged words with the gunman and was shot multiple times, Staples said. The suspect then fled on foot, the injured woman told police.

Staples said police do not believe the injured woman knows the gunman.

According to authorities, neighbors said Myles and the woman were known to go for early-morning workouts, so it was not unusual for them to be up before dawn.

Staples said Monday that police did not know whether Myles was the intended target and that it was a “potential robbery.” Staples said that police were reviewing surveillance recordings, investigating motives and looking into a “multitude” of possible leads.

Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said in a statement Monday: “I have always known Judge Myles to be focused and determined in the pursuit of justice, and his conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him.”

“All of our colleagues at the Leighton Criminal Court Building will miss Judge Myles, who they came to know for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice, Evans said.

First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro called Myles’ death “another senseless act of violence.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 312-747-8271.

