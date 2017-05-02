Pet adoption record of more than 2,500 animals in Michigan

blanscape/iStock/Thinkstock(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) — More than 2,500 pets found forever homes in Michigan last week, leaving many shelters in the state happily empty.

It was the most successful “empty the shelters” event in the state’s history, according to BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

The foundation paid adoption fees on April 29. More than 1,500 of the 2,607 animals were adopted on that one day of the week-long event. Adoption fees usually range from $60 for cats to $150 for dogs.

Sixty-six shelters across the state participated in the event.

