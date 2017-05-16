Peyton Manning to host 2017 ESPYS

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Peyton Manning will host the 2017 ESPYs host, ESPN announced Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” the two-time Super Bowl champ said in a statement.

“The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL,” he added.

Manning received the ESPY Icon Award in 2016, following his retirement from the NFL the prior year, according to ESPN. The five-time league MVP played 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, winning Super Bowl XLI. Manning also led the Denver Broncos to a championship win at Super Bowl 50.

The ESPYS will air live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC on July 12.

