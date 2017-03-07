Pharma stocks slide, pulling US stocks lower

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed lower for another day as investors braced for a February jobs report and drug stocks faced President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.58 (-0.14 percent) to finish at 20,924.76.

The Nasdaq gave up 15.25 (-0.26 percent) to close at 5,833.93, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,368.38, down 6.93 (-0.29 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were flat at about $53 a barrel.

Health-care: Health-care stocks were under pressure after Republicans unveiled Monday their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Pharmaceutical stocks were also affected by President Trump’s tweet Tuesday: “I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down!”

Winners and Losers: Snapchat parent Snap Inc. sunk 10 percent Tuesday after its strong debut last week. Its stock price is now at $21.44, less than the $24 initial trading price.

Preliminary earnings for the fourth-quarter that beat expectations helped shares in Pier 1 Imports Inc soar about 6 percent.

