Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid out for remainder of season with knee injury

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia 76ers Rookie of the Year contender Joel Embiid will sit out the remainder of the season, the team announced on Wednesday, following the results of an MRI.

Embiid had been rehabilitating from a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his left knee. Initially, the team had deemed him day to day, before changing the timeline for his return to “out indefinitely.” With today’s medical update, the team acknowledged that he would not play for the remainder of the 2016-2017 season.

According to Sixers Chief Medical Director and Co-Chief of Sports Medicine Orthopedics at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center Dr. Jonathan Glashow, the latest scan showed “that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan.”

Embiid had been averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in just 25.4 minutes per game this season. That after he missed the 2014-2015 season with a broken bone in his foot and the 2015-2016 season with a setback in his recovery from that injury.

