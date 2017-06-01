Philly councilman ‘expected to fully heal’ after being stabbed near his home

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — A Philadelphia councilman is “expected to fully heal” after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery near his home Wednesday night, the Philadelphia City Council said.

The stabbing occurred around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after David Oh returned from work and parked his car on the block where he lives, Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.

After Oh got out of his car, a man approached him and told him, “Give me your keys,” Walker said.

The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the councilman one time on his left side before fleeing the scene without any of Oh’s property, Walker said.

Oh, who is serving his second term as an at-large member of the City Council, “is in recovery after a successful surgery overnight,” the city council said in a statement Thursday. “He will remain at the hospital to monitor his recovery, but is expected to fully heal and return home soon.”

Oh, a married father of four, has lived on the same block in Southwest Philadelphia since 1963 and was the first Asian American elected to political office in the city, according to the city council’s website.

In the statement, the city council said Oh was grateful to his medical team and colleagues, as well as to the community for “their prayers and support.”

Walker said police are currently looking for surveillance camera footage and urged any residents with information to call the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

