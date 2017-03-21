Photo shows teacher with 15-year-old student he allegedly kidnapped

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(CULLEOKA, Tenn.) — A photo released today by police shows former teacher Tad Cummins and the 15-year-old student he is suspected of kidnapping, Elizabeth Thomas, together at their school earlier this year.

The photo — released today by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — was taken at the teen’s Culleoka, Tennessee, school in January. Cummins, accused of kidnapping Thomas on March 13, was her teacher at the time and the photo was taken “days before his alleged inappropriate contact with her,” the TBI said.

Cummins and Thomas have denied the claim, but one of Thomas’s schoolmates had reported seeing the pair kiss in his classroom on Jan. 23, according to a school district investigative report.

The TBI said that Cummins “may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom [the teen] … in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her.”

Cummins was fired March 14, one day after he and Thomas disappeared.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Thomas, and Cummins is wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Cummins is believed to be armed and authorities say the teen is “in imminent danger.”

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine told ABC News about 600 tips have come in as of today, which he called “substantially low.” And there are still no credible sightings of the duo, which DeVine says is very rare.

Join us in holding out hope. It only takes one solid lead. pic.twitter.com/VShoOaUksX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017

Authorities said neither Thomas nor Cummins has been in touch with family members.

In an interview with ABC News Monday, the teen’s father, Anthony Thomas, pleaded with his daughter to “please let us know you are all right and please come home to us.”

It’s been a week, but we’re not giving up hope. Stay vigilant, stay alert, and let us know if you spot these individuals or this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/jDACuW1iUg — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 20, 2017

Thomas family attorney Jason Whatley told ABC News that Cummins was “taking advantage” of his student and “manipulating her into leaving with him.”

“We are very concerned about the control that he has over her,” Whatley said. “We believe that is 100 percent the reason why she is missing at this point. He is the problem, she is not. She’s a child, she’s a victim.”

Cummins is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He may be driving a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee license plate number 976-ZPT.

Thomas is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing leggings and a flannel shirt.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information call 1-800-TBI-FIND and that anyone who sees a car with a Tennessee license plate 976-ZPT call 911. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to Cummins’ arrest.

