Pilot of crashed Syrian jet rescued in Turkey

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The pilot from a Syrian military jet that crashed near the border of Syria and Turkey has been found alive, BBC News reports.

The pilot ejected before the crash and was found with some spinal fractures, but is not in critical condition, according to BBC News.

The man, who is identified as a Syrian national, was taken to a hospital in Hatay province.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said officials were investigating why and how the plane crashed within his country’s borders and said a decision about whether the pilot would be sent to Syria will be made after an investigation, according to BBC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.