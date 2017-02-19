Pilot survives small plane crash in New Jersey neighborhood

Twitter/ jerzsteve (BAYONNE, N.J.) — A pilot is alive after his small plane crashed into a Bayonne, New Jersey, residential neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The pilot, 56, was the only person on board the Piper PA-28 aircraft when it crashed at 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and is in stable condition, ABC affiliate WABC-TV reports.

There were no other injuries reported. Four cars were destroyed or damaged from the crash, according to WABC-TV, and there were reports of downed wires and debris.

The FAA said it would investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.