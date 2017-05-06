Pinnacle Foods voluntarily recalls Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items due to possible listeria contamination

Pinnacle Foods Inc.(NEW YORK) — Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced Friday that it is voluntarily recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen french toast slices due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects products distributed nationally in the United States and one product in Mexico, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said there have been no reported illnesses and the recall is “a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority.”

