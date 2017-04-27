“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will have historic World Premiere in Shanghai

© 2016 Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s more proof of the importance of the Chinese market to movie studios’ bottom line, and of the global impact of Hollywood movies in general: The world premiere of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will take place in Shanghai.

Johnny Depp’s fifth cinematic voyage as slurry swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow will first be screened following a massive red carpet event at Disneytown at the Shanghai Disney Resort on Thursday, May 11. This marks the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in mainland China.

The stars of the film, including Depp, Orlando Bloom, Oscar winners Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem, among others, are expected to attend.

The film, from directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and Pirates series producer Jerry Bruckheimer, opens May 26.

