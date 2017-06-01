Pittsburgh mayor vows to honor Paris climate accord after Trump invokes city in speech

f11photo/iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh’s mayor took to Twitter to reinforce his city’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump made reference to the city while announcing his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the accord Thursday.

As he made the announcement at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

In a series of tweets shortly afterward, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto hit back at Trump, saying the city will stick to the accord and pointing out that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton actually received 80 percent of the vote in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement,” Peduto wrote, including Clinton’s Twitter handle in the tweet.

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Peduto vowed on behalf of the city to maintain the obligations set forth in the agreement.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Peduto added that it’s “now up to cities to lead.”

The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world’s Paris Agreement. It’s now up to cities to lead — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Trump said from the White House’s Rose Garden that he would be open to joining a new agreement that includes terms “that are fair to the United States.”

“So we are getting out but we are starting to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” Trump said.

