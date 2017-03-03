Pizza Hut ‘Pie Tops’ lets you order a pizza from the comfort of your sneakers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In just the latest bit of viral marketing to hit the Internet, Pizza Hut has unveiled its “Pie Tops” sneakers.

A touch of a Bluetooth-enabled Pizza Hut logo on the kicks’ tongues sends a signal to your smartphone, and orders a $7.99 large supreme pie to the very spot in which your shoes are standing — presumably, your feet would be in them at the time.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell notes there are no plans to mass market the kicks, but 64 pairs were made to represent the number of teams taking part in March Madness.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.