Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team slides off runway on takeoff attempt

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(YPSILANTI, Mich.) — An airplane carrying the University of Michigan men’s basketball team slid off a runway during a takeoff attempt on Wednesday, the school said.

The team was headed to the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Washington, D.C. when their plane was attempting to take off in high winds. The flight was departing from Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.

Takeoff was aborted, and according to authorities, the plane slid off the runway after braking strongly.

Scary attempt to get to DC but everyone is alright pic.twitter.com/gC4nJBxUDw — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) March 8, 2017

The plane was damaged, but no one was injured in the accident. Michigan coach John Beilein sent a text message to ESPN’s Andy Katz saying “a few guys a little banged up and shook up Blessed we did not get up in the air.”

Michigan plays their first game in the conference tournament on Thursday against Illinois.

