Plane crashes in South Sudan; More than 40 feared dead

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — More than 40 people are feared dead after a plane crashed in South Sudan on Monday, the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said.

The plane, belonging to South Supreme Airlines, went down at an airport in Wau. Eyewitnesses said it skid off the runway as it was trying to land and then caught fire, according to UNMISS.

An emergency team with the mission’s Wau office was dispatched to the scene to help with rescue operations.

