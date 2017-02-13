Playboy to feature nudity in magazine again

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Playboy is going nude…again.

A year after the magazine decided to stop printing photos of naked women, Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of Hugh Hefner, announced the mag would return to what made it famous in the first place.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Hefner said in a statement on Twitter. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Playboy’s au naturel look will return in the March/April issue, featuring a title that reads, “Naked Is Normal.”

“Playboy will always be a lifestyle brand focused on men’s interests, but as gender roles continue to evolve in society, so will we,” Hefner said in a statement.

