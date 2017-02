2/17/17 – 4:53 A.M.

A police chase that started in Wood County ended with a crash in McComb Thursday night. The Courier reports the crash happened near the intersections of East Main and South Main streets. The car involved in the chase hit a utility pole, knocking down power lines in the area.

The newspaper reports officers arrested one person.

No other details are available yet. The State Highway Patrol is running the investigation.

MORE: The Courier