Police chase leaves fence jumper needing new pants

ABC News(SAN DIEGO) — This suspect was caught by the seat of his pants, you could say.

A man who is under arrest for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a rock tried to run from police but failed miserably.

The alleged victim was standing near an apartment complex in San Diego on Monday when the suspect hit him in the head with a rock, according to police.

The suspect, whom police did not name, fled the scene.

Officers and a K-9 unit chased down the suspect and cornered him on the other side of a fence. Police asked him to jump the fence toward them, and when he did, he got his pants stuck on spikes at the top of the fence.

Police got the man safely off the fence but not before ripping his pants.

The suspect could face an assault with a deadly weapon charge. The suspect did not know the victim, authorities said.

