Police Chase Suspect Likely To Face Federal Charges

3/16/17 – 5:25 A.M.

The man who led law enforcement on a multi-county car chase that ended in downtown Findlay last month is likely to face federal charges. The Courier reports a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Toledo says William Milliron Sr. could face charges of illegal possession of ammunition and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

A criminal complaint says U.S. marshals were looking for Milliron on February 23 when they spotted him in Bowling Green. Milliron led law enforcement on a chase that went through North Baltimore, Fostoria, and Findlay. The document says the truck Milliron was driving had bottles of chemicals used to make meth. Some of the bottles had paper wicks stuffed in them. The criminal complaint says Milliron attempted to light the bottles before throwing them at law enforcement during the chase.

A North Baltimore police officer says one of the bottles exploded on the windshield of his patrol car.

Milliron waived a probable cause hearing during a Wednesday court appearance. That means authorities now have 30 days to charge him.

MORE: The Courier