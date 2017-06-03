Police dealing with an ‘incident’ on London Bridge

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Police in London are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge, while witnesses reportedly said a vehicle struck pedestrians.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: “Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area.”

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

