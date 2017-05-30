Police descend upon Orlando airport due to ‘incident’ involving man with ‘weapon’

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Police descended upon Florida’s Orlando International Airport Tuesday night in response to a man with a weapon in one of the airport’s rental car lots.

“Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops,” tweeted Orlando International Airport at 8:21 p.m.

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

Travelers posted photos and videos to social media that showed the police presence at the airport.

Orlando international airport police presence pic.twitter.com/kNKH4EsJFH — Noodles (@iiznoodles) May 31, 2017

Orlando international airport… what’s is happening? pic.twitter.com/O85EDWWTVC — Mario Munoz (@_MarioMunoz) May 31, 2017

