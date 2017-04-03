Police dog shows fastest way to capture a suspect

Marc Richardson(YORK, England) — Dutch, a 7-year-old police dog based in the United Kingdom, has figured out the fastest way to get inside a suspicious vehicle.

Dutch was on a training course on March 29 when he jumped through what was supposed to be a suspicious vehicle’s window.

In the video, Dutch searches the vehicle for suspects and then “detains” them by barking at them.

Dutch finished running his course on March 31 and was ready for some relaxation.

