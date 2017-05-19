Police find body of missing Cornell University student Aalaap Narasipura

Cornell University Police(ITHACA, N.Y.) — Police say they have found the body of a 20-year-old Cornell University student who had been missing for more than two days.

Authorities recovered a body from the area of Fall Creek, just upstream from Ithaca Falls, New York, on Friday morning and later confirmed the deceased’s identity as 20-year-old Aalaap Narasipura, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

The circumstances of Narasipura’s death remain under investigation, but police said they don’t suspect any foul play.

Narasipura was last seen in Sage Hall on Cornell’s campus Wednesday morning between 2 and 3 a.m. ET, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

State and local authorities from multiple agencies searched Narasipura’s residence, academic spaces and regular routes of travel as well as adjacent natural areas and gorges around the Ivy League university. They did not find any evidence of his whereabouts until coming across his body in Fall Creek on Friday morning, police said.

Earlier in the week, police had released a photo and description of Narasipura in hopes that members of the public could provide any leads.

“We are actively searching for Cornell student Aalaap Narasipura. We are in regular contact with his family, and we are dedicating significant resources to the search process and coordinating with local and state agencies,” Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life at Cornell, said in a statement Thursday. “We are all hopeful for a positive outcome, and I know you will join me in keeping Aalaap and his family and friends in our thoughts right now.”

