Police Investigating Vehicle Heist At Findlay Sports Store

04/10/17 – 11:17 A.M.

Police are investigating the theft of several vehicles from American Power Sports in Findlay. According to a release, the theft happened between 5-5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police think that the suspects stole an enclosed box trailer from the nearby Affordable U-Store-It. They used the trailer and a stolen American Power Sports van tp steal ATV’s and motorcycles, according to surveillance footage. The box trailer is a silver 2018 CargoMate, 7 feet by 16 feet, with an Ohio plate SWN 1793. The stolen van is a white 2011 Chevrolet Express with an Ohio License plate of PEG7920.

Police believe 9 unidentified individuals were involved in the crime and remained well-concealed. They stole two ATV’s, two motorcycles, and three dirt bikes, exceeding $90,000 worth of product.

If you have any information call the Findlay Police at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477