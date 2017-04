4/11/17 – 4:56 A.M.

Findlay police are looking for a man who tried to steal several items from the Meijer store on Tiffin Avenue last Friday. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. A loss prevention employee confronted the suspect, who dropped everything and ran out of the store. Security cameras show the man later returned to the parking lot and left in a black Dodge Charger.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call (419)424-7150.