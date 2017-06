by In

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Multiple deaths resulted from a shooting near Orlando, Florida, Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene has been stabilized and the situation is contained, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to address the media shortly.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.