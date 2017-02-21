Police: No injuries, no suspect after gunfire reported at Houston hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, Texas, has been given an all-clear after police responded to reports of gunfire on Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said no one was shot and no suspect was found despite initial reports about an active shooter, a suspect described to police as a white male, on the second floor of the hospital.

Two searches were conducted by police, according to Acevedo, and there was “no evidence of shooter or shooting.”

“I am confident that if there was a threat, that threat is not here now,” he said.

When the hospital was in lockdown mode, some sheltered in place while hundreds of others, including staff, patients and family, were evacuated.

