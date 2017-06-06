Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — A police officer has been injured and his alleged attacker has been apprehended after police activity was reported near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Tuesday.

The attacker is being evaluated at a hospital, police said.

Paris’ counter-terrorism office has opened an investigation following the incident, the French prosecutor’s office said.

Visitors who were inside Notre-Dame during the incident are gradually being released, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Story developing…

