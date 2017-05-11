Police plead with Trenton man to surrender after 30-hour standoff

iStock/Thinkstock(TRENTON, N.J.) — (TRENTON, N.J.) — Armed police in Trenton, New Jersey, are hoping for a peaceful resolution as they engage in a deadly standoff with a suspect inside a home for a second straight day.

The incident began Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in New Jersey’s capital when U.S. Marshals went to a home to attempt to serve a warrant, officials said. The suspect, 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese, who was inside, allegedly fired on the marshals. The officers backed out of the house while under fire, officials said.

A bystander outside the home was crawling on the ground for safety when he was struck by gunfire and died, according to ABC affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia.

Resident Roseman Pilot told WPVI, “I come right out and see a body laying on the ground, cops hiding behind cover. It was crazy.”

Three Mercer County Sheriff’s officers have been injured, WPVI reported.

Capt. Brian Polite of the New Jersey State Police said this morning there has been little progress with the suspect, adding that everyone is “hoping for a peaceful resolution.”

Officers have used bullhorns to negotiate with Reese, saying things like, “I want this to end peacefully,” and, “We have not tried to hurt you.”

Authorities also deployed tear gas and have sent in a robot with a cellphone in an attempt to talk the suspect into surrendering.

Police are working with the suspect’s mother as well, hoping she can help bring the standoff to a peaceful end.

At one point, the suspect came to the window, but did not go outside.

Gunfire between the police and the suspect was heard early this morning.

Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson today urged residents to stay calm, saying law enforcement officers have been working tirelessly to resolve this matter.

Armed officers were seen helping neighbors to safety and officials said shelters and services are available for anyone who has been displaced.

