Heiko119/iStock/Thinkstock(DUSSELDORF, Germany) — Police in Germany responded to an axe attack that left several people injured in the Dusseldorf train station on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately confirm any arrests or the number of people that were injured in the attack.

Regional police posted on Twitter saying that a “comprehensive” police response was underway and that the train station was closed.

Story developing…

