Police say no evidence of criminal activity involved in crash at train crossing

BILOXI, Miss.) — Police in Mississippi say that they have found no evidence to suggest any criminal activity related to the train-bus crash earlier this month that left four people dead.

In a statement Wednesday night, the Biloxi Police Department said that the driver, Louis Ambrose Jr., 60, was an employee of Echo Tours. Ambrose is believed to have been en route to Boomtown Casino, and police say that “it doesn’t appear he was familiar with the area.”

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police noted.

On March 7, a casino charter bus driven by Ambrose got stuck while traveling over a hump at a train crossing. The crew of a CSX train attempted to stop when it spotted the bus, but was unable to avoid the collision.

