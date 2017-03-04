Police searching for suspect after Sikh man shot and allegedly told, ‘Go back to your own country’

iStock/Thinkstock(KENT, Wash.) — A Sikh man in Washington State said he was told, “Go back to your own country” before he was shot in the arm, according to police.

Police in Kent, Washington, said the 39-year-old victim was working in his driveway on his car when he was approached by a white male suspect who was covering part of his face and dressed in dark clothing.

“Some comments were made to the effect of , ‘Get out of our country, go back to where you are from,’ and our victim was then shot,” Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas said Saturday, adding that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the incident was “very surprising and extremely disappointing.” He said the FBI will be assisting in the investigation.

“This type of activity will generate the full force and effect of the Kent Police Department resources that we could possibly muster up to hold those people that commit this type of crime that is completely unacceptable to hold them responsible,” the police chief said.

