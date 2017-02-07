Police Seek to Find Out Who Pasted Posters of Pope Across Rome

Giuseppe Ciccia/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(ROME) — Unhappy conservative Catholics in Rome could be trolling Pope Francis — analogue style.

Police in Rome are trying to get to the bottom of who pasted posters throughout the city featuring a sour-looking Pope Francis and accusing him of lacking mercy.

“Hey Franky,” the poster reads in Roman dialect, “You’ve fired priests, decapitated the knights of Malta and ignored cardinals — where’s your mercy?”

Vatican experts say arch-conservative Catholics likely put up the posters. They’re unhappy about the pope’s more relaxed take on family and divorce, and his firing of the traditionalist head of the Knights of Malta.

