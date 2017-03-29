Political problems could cost tourism sector $18 billion, 10.6 million visitors over the next 2 years, analysts say

ipopba/iStockThinkstock(WASHINGTON) – President Trump’s travel ban and perceived hostility towards foreigners could cost the U.S. tourism sector more than $18 billion over the next two years ($7.4 billion this year + $10.8 billion in 2018), according to analysts at Tourism Economics.

“On multiple fronts–diplomacy, trade, border control, visa policy—international markets are receiving a message that America is no longer a welcoming destination,” Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks explained to ABC News.

The U.S. will likely lose 10.6 million international visitors over that time period ($4.3 million this year, $6.3 million in 2018). That includes 4.48 million lost visits from Mexico, 1.95 million lost visits from Canada, and 4.18 lost visits from overseas, the group says.

Many cities have already begun trying to woo travelers back with a more inclusive message. New York City’s marketing team, for example, has released a new $3 million campaign, Welcoming the World, to “reassure international travelers” from the UK, Mexico, Germany, Spain and other countries.

And losing international travelers isn’t the only issue here, Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, tells ABC News. The tourism sector may also lose potential domestic tourists, who decide to move business conferences overseas due to concerns over problems their international attendees may face.

However, Harteveldt points out, there are other factors contributing to the potential decline — including the stronger U.S. dollar.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.