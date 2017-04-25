Poll finds 66 percent of Americans under 30 disapprove of President Trump

Ida Mae Astute/ABC(WASHINGTON) — Two in three Americans under 30 years old disapprove of President Trump’s job performance so far, and roughly half say they believe his border wall, travel ban and health care legislation would make the country worse, according to a new poll from Harvard University.

Only 32 percent of surveyed Americans ages 18 to 29 years old say they approve of Trump’s time as president so far. A majority disapprove of him on most major issues, from the economy (59 percent) to health care (66 percent) to race relations (70 percent). They also disapprove of Trump on climate change (68 percent) and handling ISIS (64 percent).

Half of Americans under 30 polled say building a border wall with Mexico will make America worse — twice as many as the 23 percent who say it will make America better.

Pluralities of Americans under 30 say two other items on Trump’s agenda would make America worse: Health care legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare (45 percent) and a ban on new visas for travelers from six Muslim-majority countries (48 percent).

An ABC News/Washington Post poll last week found that 42 percent of Americans asked approved of Trump, while 53 percent disapproved.

The Harvard poll, from the university’s Institute of Politics, was conducted from March 10 to 24.

Both parties in Congress are unpopular among young Americans. A majority surveyed, 54 percent, say they disapprove of Democrats in Congress, and the Republican majority is even more unpopular, garnering a 69 percent disapproval rating.

Very few Americans under 30 who were surveyed say they approve of Trump’s tweets. Only 11 percent say they think Trump’s use of Twitter is “mostly appropriate,” versus 68 percent who say it’s “mostly inappropriate.”

The survey signals major distrust for large institutions to do the right thing “often.” Only 24 percent say they trust the president to do so. Likewise, only 20 percent trust Congress, 16 percent trust the media, and 12 percent trust Wall Street. Slightly more trust the U.S. military, the Supreme Court and the United Nations: 50 percent, 46 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

The Harvard University Institute of Politics Survey of Young Americans’ Attitudes Toward Politics and Public Service examines beliefs of Americans ages 18 to 29. The organization polled 2,654 respondents. The margin of error is +/– 2.7 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.