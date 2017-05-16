Port Authority Process Questioned

5/16/17 – 2:41 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners have some questions for the Blanchard Valley Port Authority. Commissioner Brian Robertson says the group rejected a proposal from Northwest Ohio Orthopedics Monday, marking the first time they’ve ever done that…

Audio: Brian Robertson

Robertson says the commissioners appoint two members of the port authority board. He adds that the county needs to make sure the representatives “match the temperament of the board of commissioners” going forward.