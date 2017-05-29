Portland mayor asks federal government to revoke permit for ‘alt-right’ protest

iStock/Thinkstock(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is asking the federal government to cancel the permit for an “alt right” rally scheduled for Sunday, saying it could make a difficult situation worse, after two men were stabbed to death as they tried to intervene when a pair of women were targeted by a man yellow what authorities have described as hate speech.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he is trying to ensure that a permit is not issued for a June 10 protest, which is reported by ABC Portland affiliate KATU-TV to be called #MarchAgainstSharia.

The City of Portland has not issued any permits for either of the two events, which are planned for the Terry Shrunk Plaza, Wheeler said. The federal government controls permitting for the venue and has issued a permit for the June 4 demonstration, called the “Trump Free Speech Rally,” Wheeler said.

“I am calling on the federal government to IMMEDIATELY REVOKE the permits(s) they have issued for the June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 10th,” Wheeler said. “Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.”

Wheeler also urged the organizers of the demonstrations to cancel the events and asked the supporters of the demonstrations to “stay away from Portland.”

On Friday afternoon, two men were stabbed to death while trying to help two young women who were being targeted by hate speech.

The men were identified by police as 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and 53-year-old Ricky John Best. A third victim, 21-year-old Micah David Cole-Fletcher, was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Their heroism is now part of the legacy of this great city and I want future generations to remember what happened here, and why, so that it might serve to both eradicate hatred and inspire future generations to stand up for the right values like Rick, Taliesin, and Micah did last week,” Wheeler said.

A 35-year-old North Portland resident, Jeremy Joseph Christian, was arrested in connection with the stabbings, which occurred after commuters on the train allegedly tried to calm him as he was yelling what authorities described as hate speech.

