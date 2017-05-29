Portland stabbing survivor’s mom meets hero who saved her son’s life

iStock/Thinkstock(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The mother of a stabbing victim was able to meet the hero who saved her son’s life on Sunday.

Margie Fletcher’s 21-year-old son, Micah Fletcher, is still in the hospital after being injured in a stabbing rampage that left two other men dead on a Portland, Oregon, train on May 26.

Marcus Knipe, an Iraq War veteran, acted quickly when he saw Micah stumbling on the train station platform.

“He was terrified,” Knipe told ABC affiliate KATU-TV. “He was scared. There was blood coming through his fingers or seeping through his fingers … He was sitting there screaming out. ‘Somebody help me, help me, I’ve been stabbed.'”

Knipe said he tried to keep Micah Fletcher calm while he called his mother. Once he reached her, he told her that he was helping her son and that Micah was going to be taken to the hospital.

“All I know is I was in the right place at the right time and knew what needed to be done just to get him to stay alive,” Knipe told KATU.

Margie Fletcher said she was grateful for the opportunity to meet Knipe and thank him in person.

“I can’t thank him enough. Never, ever. There’s nothing I can do that will ever make up for what he did,” she told KATU.

According to police, Jeremy Christian, 35, allegedly yelled hateful comments at two teen girls while riding the light rail. One of the girls was wearing a hijab. Ricky John Best, 53, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Micah Fletcher came to the girls’ aid and Christian attacked the men. Best and Meche died in the stabbing.

Christian is facing two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, two counts of intimidation and possession of a restricted weapon by a felon.

The FBI is investigating the incident and will determine whether it should be categorized as a federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.

Christian is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.