05/04/17 – 3:09 P.M.

Ottawa is looking to get into the flood stage but it shouldn’t be too bad according to current predictions. Flood Plain Manager Denise Ballabaugh says that they are looking to keep traffic flowing.

She added that the river could get out of its banks and might affect low laying areas. Most of the area will be unaffected though.

She said they will continue to watch the forecasts to make sure that nothing changes.