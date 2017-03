3/9/17 – 11:25 A.M.

A Findlay developer has plans to build a new retail property on Findlay’s west side. The Findlay City Planning Commission saw preliminary plans for a 12,000 square foot facility at 10505 U.S. 224 during their Thursday meeting. Country Club Acres plans to develop the land to the east of Findlay Chrysler.

The plans presented to the commission did not include information about any possible tenants. The commission made no ruling on the plan.