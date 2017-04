4/9/17 – 5:44 A.M.

A large power outage is affecting parts of Findlay this afternoon. American Electric Power reports more than 1,300 people are without electricity at the moment. AEP’s website estimates restoration by 8 p.m.

The largest parts of the outage extend south past 6th street, west to Western Avenue, north past the University of Findlay, and east all the way out to the reservoirs.