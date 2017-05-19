Predators’ Ryan Johansen out for rest of NHL playoffs

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Nashville Predators have lost center and leading scorer Ryan Johansen for the rest of the NHL playoffs because of a thigh injury.

Johansen, 24, sustained a left thigh injury during Thursday night’s Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks, according to a statement from the team on Friday.

An update on Ryan Johansen’s status: pic.twitter.com/Et2vuaR0GI — Nashville Preds PR (@PredsPR) May 19, 2017

Nashville said the center had to undergo emergency surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Although the surgery was successful, the team said Johansen will be out for two to three months to recover.

The Predators will face the Ducks in Anaheim on Saturday.

